mempool is a free, informative and off-beat weekly newsletter which helps you ignore the fuss and focus on the future blockchain brings.
From Fatih Guner, creator of the most-read and critically-acclaimed blockchain newsletter of Europe, here comes the English version of the weekly opinion and analysis briefing about all things blockchain.
First issue will be in your inbox on Wednesday the 20th, September.
From little investment advices on crypto currencies to deep philosophical thought exercises on blockchain, I follow mempool with great pleasure.
mempool is a 360 technical, cultural, psychological and reliable source for blockchain and crypto currencies.
Fatih is one of the few people who understands crypto-currencies are not just financial products but it’s a whole revolution. And he constantly works to make people understand it as well.
Fatih brings technical understanding, general culture and eye-opening references together on this emerging technology elaborately.
It’s like ‘driving a car in the right seat’. Fatih is a bookworm; he interprets what he reads, and then shares it with us. An information overload!
“Code alone is just a tool. For blockchain technology to reach its next stage and fulfill its long-term promise, humans must lead.”
-Blockchain Revolution, Dan Tapscott & Alex Tapscott
Not just weekly news, not at all.
mempool delivers a selection of thought-provoking reads, analysis and opinion to help you be smart, informed, and ahead of the curve on blockchain and crypto-currencies. You will find a concise roundup of the world’s most interesting reads on blockchain.
Can digital technology go as far as replacing banks or governments as arbiters of trust and create a new protocol for doing business around the world? Yes! mempool revolves around this argument and presenting readers with great content about this network of trust.
With unflagging curiosity, I try to understand communities.
I’m Fatih Guner, a writer and an entrepreneur. I’m in media business for 8 years and my technology blog was acquired by its competitor in 2014. Since then I managed political campaigns, started a performance marketing agency and launched a book distribution company.
Because I’m an avid reader (and my father was a trader) I started to read and the more I read, the more I was fascinated by the opportunities on blockchain technology. I’m not a developer, so I started to write.
I think Greenspan, Krugman and Roubini is wrong, I think Bitcoin is not evil and I’m happy to share my thoughts on social, political and cultural effects blockchain and crypto-currencies will present.
More about me
I love hearing from people.
You’ll be new to my style, I hope you find great value in this newsletter. I try to be neat and thought-provoking and I’m very open to critics. Please give me feedback about my work and writing. Feel free to get in touch with me directly.
You can always donate crypto-currencies for my efforts.
Ethereum: 0x59Af36cb29B5Ef7BC3984714787475ACFf3227A2
Bitcoin: 15A6jnAW99BXNCr6FgxRntimeFRd82j9aS