I’m Fatih Guner, a writer and an entrepreneur. I’m in media business for 8 years and my technology blog was acquired by its competitor in 2014. Since then I managed political campaigns, started a performance marketing agency and launched a book distribution company.

Because I’m an avid reader (and my father was a trader) I started to read and the more I read, the more I was fascinated by the opportunities on blockchain technology. I’m not a developer, so I started to write.

I think Greenspan, Krugman and Roubini is wrong, I think Bitcoin is not evil and I’m happy to share my thoughts on social, political and cultural effects blockchain and crypto-currencies will present.